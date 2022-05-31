Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Down 33.5% in May

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

NYSE:IDE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,388. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

