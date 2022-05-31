Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 63,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 41,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after buying an additional 886,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

VNO stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.12. 13,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,355. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 326.16%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

