Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 146 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.85) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.15) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.85) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167.77 ($2.12).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 129.32 ($1.64) on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The stock has a market cap of £36.52 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

