VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) to post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.23. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 26.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,376 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.76. 57,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average is $116.67. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. VMware has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

