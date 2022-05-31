VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

VZIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get VIZIO alerts:

In other news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $392,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 577,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $44,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,886,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,615.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,325 shares of company stock valued at $744,364.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $818,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in VIZIO by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.82. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. VIZIO’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.