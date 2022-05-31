Vivaldi Capital Management LP Takes $323,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.