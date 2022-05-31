Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 2,435 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $70,879,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,903,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 146.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 342,582 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 105.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after buying an additional 339,797 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,213,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

