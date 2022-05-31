Vivaldi Capital Management LP Makes New $224,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Diageo stock opened at $185.90 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
