Vivaldi Capital Management LP Makes New $224,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at $185.90 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.93) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.73) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,923.17.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.