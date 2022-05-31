VITE (VITE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.16 Million

VITE (VITE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 27% higher against the dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $15.16 million and $2.99 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00043783 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 508,145,950 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

