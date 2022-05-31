Visteon (NYSE:VC) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.80 and last traded at $111.99. Approximately 6,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 352,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

