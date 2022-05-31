Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. PS Business Parks comprises about 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 68.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

PS Business Parks stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.54. 4,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.67. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $189.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

