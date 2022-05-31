Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.92. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $219.99.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.