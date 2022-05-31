Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,834. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.40. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.09 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

