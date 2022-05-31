Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $37,415,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,103,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,626,000 after purchasing an additional 970,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 150.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 940,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 564,633 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $19,862,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,811,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,835,000 after purchasing an additional 515,521 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

MGP stock remained flat at $$41.64 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a current ratio of 14.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.75%.

About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.