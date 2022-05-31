Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 4,977 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,277,000 after buying an additional 189,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CMS Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 294,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.01. 92,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,618. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

