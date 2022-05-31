Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 16,402 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 48,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mplx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.