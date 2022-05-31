Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 10,709 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Avient comprises approximately 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,936,000 after buying an additional 29,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avient by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,349,000 after buying an additional 352,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avient by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,062,000 after buying an additional 122,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Avient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,841,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,351,000 after buying an additional 31,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. 5,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,680. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Several research firms have commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

