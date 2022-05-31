Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy accounts for 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. 42,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,346. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

