Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 641.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DTM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $58.07. 7,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

