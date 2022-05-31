VIDT Datalink Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

