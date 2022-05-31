Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Trading Up 6.1%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 10,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 346,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.
In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,393 shares of company stock valued at $169,607.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
