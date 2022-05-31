Viacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $2,119.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00219083 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001197 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005943 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

