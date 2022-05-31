VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “VersaBank is a Schedule I chartered bank. It provides deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries as well as internally developed IT security software. VersaBank is based in LONDON, ON. “
VBNK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. 6,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,652. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.53 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,863,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in VersaBank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,291,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VersaBank Company Profile (Get Rating)
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
