Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,867,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,379 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $19,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 382,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,248.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $66,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,606,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,688 shares of company stock valued at $135,597. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,560. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.87.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

