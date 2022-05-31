Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 696,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,191,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,409,000 after purchasing an additional 750,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VTR opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

Ventas Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.