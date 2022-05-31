venBio Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,011,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,529,000. Ventyx Biosciences comprises 17.9% of venBio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. venBio Partners LLC owned 9.96% of Ventyx Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $7,800,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,724,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,058,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Ventyx Biosciences stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,158. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

