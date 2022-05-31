Velas Price Tops $0.0653 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $150.50 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000261 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001734 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001634 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,304,233,612 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

