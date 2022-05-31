Veil (VEIL) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (VEIL) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $486,649.26 and approximately $475.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,453.46 or 0.99738225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00032600 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00194557 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00085811 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00115886 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00201194 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00033390 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

