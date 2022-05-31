Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.83 million.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 3,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,131. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.14.

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,466.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.