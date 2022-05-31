Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.57-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

VEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Vectrus alerts:

NYSE:VEC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.12. 490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,400. Vectrus has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 2,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,892.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Howell purchased 1,500 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,485.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,450 shares of company stock worth $186,374. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vectrus by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,408,000 after buying an additional 445,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vectrus by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vectrus by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vectrus by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.