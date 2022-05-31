Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Receives $56.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

VEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

Shares of Vectrus stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $35.73. 2,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,400. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vectrus news, Director Mary L. Howell purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,485.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 2,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,892.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $186,374 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Vectrus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vectrus by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 96,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Vectrus by 52.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,806,000 after buying an additional 197,215 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 49.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

