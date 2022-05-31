Vanilla Network Price Reaches $1.33 on Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $751,542.00 and $3,237.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00004127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.84 or 0.01983224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.44 or 0.00530769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032304 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008049 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

