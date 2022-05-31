Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 35,789 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.50. 1,377,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,762,191. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

