VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITMGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 398,355 shares.The stock last traded at $46.32 and had previously closed at $46.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

