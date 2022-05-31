Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,439. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

