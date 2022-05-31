Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128,810 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Valero Energy worth $123,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 18,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.64.

VLO stock opened at $131.81 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

