Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128,810 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Valero Energy worth $123,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 18,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy stock opened at $131.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.