Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.38

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.38 and last traded at $62.01, with a volume of 4703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 344.10% and a negative net margin of 291.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAL. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,391,000 after buying an additional 98,987 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 86,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth $9,493,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

