USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 9,773 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.24% of Yandex worth $50,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yandex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,126,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,788,000 after acquiring an additional 209,723 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 177,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,181 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ YNDX remained flat at $$18.94 on Tuesday. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

