USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 90,232 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,232 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, reaching $51.74. 360,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,654,767. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $143.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

