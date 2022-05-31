USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 30,500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $69,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.73.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $98.82. 787,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,747,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $416.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

