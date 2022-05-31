USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $362.10. 5,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,416. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.01.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.65.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

