USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.14.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $3.98 on Tuesday, hitting $406.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,006. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.42. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

