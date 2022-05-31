USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 16,498 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up about 4.6% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $607,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,739.80.

Ferguson stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.62. 5,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.35. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.81 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

