Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ UPST traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 256,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,474,546. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.56. Upstart has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,883 shares of company stock worth $20,852,533. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Upstart by 3,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

