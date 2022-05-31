Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:UNM opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $221,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

