Unslashed Finance (USF) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.92 Million

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0909 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $11,439.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $786.74 or 0.02479526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00412618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00033043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars.

