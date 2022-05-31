United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.70

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.70 and last traded at $87.92, with a volume of 77932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 761.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,996,000 after purchasing an additional 940,244 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,843,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 44.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after buying an additional 344,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after buying an additional 158,817 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 115,803 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

