United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after acquiring an additional 495,211 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $77,340,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after acquiring an additional 370,258 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.04.

Shares of UPS opened at $182.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

