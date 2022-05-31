United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives $8.28 Average PT from Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.28.

UMC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $54,570,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.77. 975,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,999,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

